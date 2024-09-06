Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Sells $156,750.00 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Teradata stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $54,332,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teradata by 61.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 47,741 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 138,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2,129.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 106,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

