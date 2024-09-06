Insider Selling: The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) CFO Sells 24,788 Shares of Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.59. 1,235,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,133. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.61.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 301.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after buying an additional 4,246,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 279.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after buying an additional 2,532,186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,049 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $139,246,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

