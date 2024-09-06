Insider Selling: The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,092,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,029. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 87,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.