Insider Selling: The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,092,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GCV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,029. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $4.18.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
