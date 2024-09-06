Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Sells C$43,645.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rajbir Gill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.47, for a total transaction of C$43,645.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$12.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.85. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.84 and a 12 month high of C$14.99.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WDO shares. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.38.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.