International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $656.71

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 656.71 ($8.64) and traded as high as GBX 690 ($9.07). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 674 ($8.86), with a volume of 41,424 shares traded.
International Biotechnology Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £245.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,383.33 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 678.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 656.82.
International Biotechnology Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from International Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $13.90. International Biotechnology’s payout ratio is currently 6,041.67%.
Insider Activity at International Biotechnology
International Biotechnology Company Profile
International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.
