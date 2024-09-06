Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Down 0.2%

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $478.29 and last traded at $482.26. Approximately 373,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,513,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $483.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $458.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.34. The firm has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,656 shares of company stock valued at $24,700,644 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,957,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 9,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

