Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,777 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

BSCO stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

