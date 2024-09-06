Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.02 and last traded at $105.02. Approximately 5,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 17,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.56.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average is $100.00.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 1.12% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

