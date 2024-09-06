IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading Up 0%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.02 and last traded at $45.98. 2,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 13,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $388.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.68.

Get IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.31% of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.