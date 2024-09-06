IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1) Insider Kevin Smith Acquires 75,000 Shares

IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1 – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Smith acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$14,775.00 ($10,051.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a current ratio of 7.33.

IRIS Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mining tenements in Australia. It holds an interest in the Kookynie project and Leonora project comprising located in Western Australia, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

