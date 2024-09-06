iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.54

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 189401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 89,673 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

