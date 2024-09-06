iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.54

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 189401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
