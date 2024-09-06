iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $109.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

