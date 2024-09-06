Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,980 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,547,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,841,000 after purchasing an additional 520,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.2 %

APD stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.04. 71,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

