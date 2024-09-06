Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,745,563 shares of company stock valued at $164,581,732. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,954. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.