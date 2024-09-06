Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,631,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after buying an additional 777,863 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,267,000 after acquiring an additional 129,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,441,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,134,418.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,570. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

