Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,384.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $872,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,519,460. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

ADP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.91. The stock had a trading volume of 765,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $278.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

