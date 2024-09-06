Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $152,946.73 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 124.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $152,946.73 and $61.48 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008571 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,686.41 or 1.00026077 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008268 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00013226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00015997 USD and is up 99.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $70.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

