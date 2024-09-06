JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $575.39

Shares of JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $575.39 and traded as low as $550.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $556.00, with a volume of 127 shares.

JG Boswell Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $560.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.28.

JG Boswell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

