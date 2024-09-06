JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

NYSE:JKS opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

About JinkoSolar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 161,888 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,272,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth $3,023,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 148,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

