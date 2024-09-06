JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
JinkoSolar Stock Performance
NYSE:JKS opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.
JinkoSolar Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is 46.18%.
About JinkoSolar
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.
