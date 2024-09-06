Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 54 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 54 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.55, for a total transaction of $16,877.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,525,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,819,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.72. 49,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,761. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.45 and a 12-month high of $330.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.35.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 326.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 73.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

