JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 2.4%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.33. Approximately 123,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 499,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Get JOYY alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on YY

JOYY Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of JOYY by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,022,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,952,000 after buying an additional 552,082 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after purchasing an additional 134,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,008,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,038,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its holdings in JOYY by 52.8% in the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 783,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 270,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in JOYY by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 730,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,990,000 after acquiring an additional 66,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.