JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $133.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JBL. Bank of America lowered their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average of $120.64. Jabil has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

