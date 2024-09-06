JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $22.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 511,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after acquiring an additional 761,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 59,751 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,452,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

