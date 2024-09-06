Kaspa (KAS) Reaches One Day Volume of $64.34 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.63 billion and $64.34 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000092 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00273455 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,624,395,460 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,617,367,916.155483. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.15240528 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $57,429,452.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.