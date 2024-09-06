Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.14

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.14 and last traded at $102.14, with a volume of 2658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.20.

Kerry Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

