Komodo (KMD) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $30.33 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00050092 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00037294 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00014476 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,387,049 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

