Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 791 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TMO opened at $606.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $582.90 and a 200 day moving average of $577.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

