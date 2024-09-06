Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 1,465 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.