Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.56

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.56 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.08), with a volume of 412,065 shares traded.

Kromek Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.56. The company has a market cap of £37.53 million, a PE ratio of -570.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33.

Kromek Group Company Profile

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets. The company's products provide high resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications.

