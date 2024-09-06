Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,697,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 99,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $313,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 58.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR opened at $180.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $201.40.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.73.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

