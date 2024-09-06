LGT Financial Advisors LLC Buys 105 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,956,117,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,302,000 after acquiring an additional 554,451 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,636,000 after acquiring an additional 246,323 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,987,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,949,000 after purchasing an additional 223,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,161,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,705,000 after purchasing an additional 545,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG opened at $175.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

