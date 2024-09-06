LGT Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.