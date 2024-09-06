LGT Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $56.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

