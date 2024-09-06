Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Invests $4.12 Million in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000. Rubrik accounts for about 100.0% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rubrik at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $6,043,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $2,115,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $925,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $406,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE RBRK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. 17,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,098. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.

About Rubrik

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

