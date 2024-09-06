Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Cap Achieves $22.21 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion and approximately $184.93 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $2,264.67 or 0.04176912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,807,050 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,807,616.54493249. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,381.17785635 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $79,582,103.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

