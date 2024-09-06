Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Insider Purchases A$38,725.00 in Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LICGet Free Report) insider JoAnne Stephenson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.75 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,725.00 ($26,343.54).

Lifestyle Communities Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47.

Lifestyle Communities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lifestyle Communities’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

