Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Insider Purchases A$38,725.00 in Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC – Get Free Report) insider JoAnne Stephenson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.75 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,725.00 ($26,343.54).
Lifestyle Communities Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47.
Lifestyle Communities Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lifestyle Communities’s payout ratio is 22.22%.
Lifestyle Communities Company Profile
Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates communities, including 21 in operation and 9 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lifestyle Communities
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.