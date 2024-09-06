LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $47.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

