Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Position Increased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.0% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Members Trust Co increased its position in Linde by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Linde by 2.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.33. 169,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.82 and a 200 day moving average of $447.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

