Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $59.13 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,297,997 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,266,074.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00339174 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
