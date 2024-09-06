LooksRare Trading Down 3.2% This Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $36.95 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

