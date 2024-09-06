Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $6.38.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

