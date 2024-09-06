Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 11,211,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 32,715,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 489,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 195,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 581,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Lucid Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 732,463 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

