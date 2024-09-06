Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $325.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $354.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $253.70 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 736.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

