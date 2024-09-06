Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Director Jack Oliver Lundin Acquires 65,000 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, with a total value of C$815,854.00.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE LUN opened at C$12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.97.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8613678 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Haywood Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.