Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Director Jack Oliver Lundin Acquires 65,000 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, with a total value of C$815,854.00.
Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.8 %
TSE LUN opened at C$12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.97.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8613678 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
