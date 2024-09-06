Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares changing hands.

Management Consulting Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.23. The company has a market cap of £3.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

Management Consulting Group Company Profile

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

