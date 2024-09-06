MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.84. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $757.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MarineMax by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after purchasing an additional 110,601 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in MarineMax by 140.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 610,994 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in MarineMax by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 179,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 6.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

