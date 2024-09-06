Mark K. Mason Sells 1,075 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) CEO Mark K. Mason sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $30,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HMST stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $282.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.38.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 69,384 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMST shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

