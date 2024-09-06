Mark Stowell Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Kula Gold Limited (ASX:KGD) Stock

Kula Gold Limited (ASX:KGD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stowell bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,000.00 ($18,367.35).
Kula Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
About Kula Gold
