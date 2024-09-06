Mark Stowell Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Kula Gold Limited (ASX:KGD) Stock

Kula Gold Limited (ASX:KGD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stowell bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,000.00 ($18,367.35).

Kula Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Get Kula Gold alerts:

About Kula Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Kula Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies and explores for metals in Western Australia. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, halloysite, nickel, kaolin, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group elements. The company holds interest in Kirup Project, Brunswick Project, and Lake Rebecca Project located in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kula Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kula Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.