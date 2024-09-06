Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $30,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $228.46 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $232.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.