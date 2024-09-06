Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

